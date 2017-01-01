Drake donates $200,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Rapper Drake has donated $200,000 (GBP155,000) to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The tropical storm hit Texas late on Friday (25Aug17) and has since caused widespread devastation and flooding, particularly in the Houston area. At least 31 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the storm and tens of thousands have been forced to leave their homes.

Many celebrities have donated to help fund relief efforts and now the Hotline Bling hitmaker has announced he will be lending his support with a $200,000 donation.

"To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers," he says in a video posted on Instagram.

"To the brave men and women that have assisted in aide, relief, and rescue, your actions are truly heroic," he continues. "My good friend (football player) J.J. Watt started a fundraising effort through Youcaring and I've donated $200,000 towards it... The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated."

Drake has been active in trying to help the people of Texas and on Monday (28Aug17) he announced he is also working with local groups to provide assistance to people affected by the storm.

"We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused," he wrote on the social media site. "I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. (I am) working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible."

Meanwhile, Drake's pop star pal Rita Ora has also contributed to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort by volunteering her time at a shelter in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday (30Aug17). The Your Song singer helped other workers box up relief items and food at a donation centre set up by a local radio station.