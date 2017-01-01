Paloma Faith struggled to walk for two months after child's birth

Paloma Faith had such a difficult labour with her first child that she couldn't walk properly for almost two months afterwards.

The Stone Cold Sober singer gave birth to a tot with her French artist boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in December (16), and when she announced the happy news on Instagram, she revealed she was forced to undergo an emergency Caesarean section after a "difficult labour".

She has now opened up about her ordeal with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Life podcast, revealing that she endured a traumatic 20-hour labour that took her months to recover from.

"I had this amazing birth plan that was set to be all natural and amazing and then just like, everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong," she said. "I had 20 hours of labour, and a premature one, and then I wasn't dilating. The baby was in jeopardy and so I had to have an emergency C-section.

"I wasn't very well for a long time afterwards. I don't think I could really walk properly for a good two months... The only way I can explain it is that I went to the gates of hell and I brought back an angel because it is just so incredible and I wouldn't change a minute of it for the world because I just think I have made the best person ever."

The 36-year-old, who has still not revealed the name and gender of her baby, explained that she "lost the plot completely" durng nine hours of labour without pain relief, and she also suffered from PROM, or a premature rupture of membranes, an infection of the womb, and bad mastitis, or inflammation of the breasts, following the birth.

However, the experience hasn't put her off having more children and she is keen to further expand her family in the future.

"I also feel like my heart's opened up to a capacity I never thought it could fit any more love in. And I just feel now like I want to adopt, I want loads because it's just so amazing," she said.

The singer, who is making her musical comeback with new single Crybaby, has been with Leyman for four years and she is no rush to walk down the aisle, having previously been married to chef Rian Haynes in 2005. They split just eight months later.

"I feel the fact that we've got a child together is way more bonding, than a piece of paper," she said.