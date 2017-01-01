Mel B: 'My daughters don't like the Spice Girls!'

Mel B's daughters don't like the Spice Girls, calling their tunes "old people's music".

The 42-year-old British singer formed the group alongside Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C.

Despite the fact that their heyday was in the early ‘90s, the band's music remains as popular as ever. But one trio not a fan of hits such as Wannabe, Say You'll Be There or Stop is Mel's three children - Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and five-year-old Madison.

"One of them calls it 'old people's music,'" Mel, who is still known by her Spice Girls nickname Scary Spice, told People. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.'"

And it's not just Spice Girls' tunes that Mel chooses to listen to on a daily basis. She added to the outlet that she thinks the "vibe" of music from the ‘90s is "brilliant".

"I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys," she smiled. "I'm a ‘90s R&B pop girl. I'm always going to be like that."

Mel is currently going through some difficulties in her personal life, with a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. But regardless of the troubles, or their differences in musical taste, Mel is doing her utmost to ensure her children grow up into strong-willed, confident women.

"All you can give them is love, affection and attention and they go on their merry way," she said. “I hope I’m raising three confident, strong women on the inside who are appreciative, respectful and supportive of other women."