Solange adds extra show to raise funds for hurricane victims in her native Houston

Solange has lined up a new gig in Boston, Massachusetts and plans to give the proceeds from ticket sales to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Beyonce's sister announced the added date on her Orion’s Rise performance series on Wednesday (30Aug17) and revealed the Orpheum Theatre event will serve as a benefit for charities offering hope following the storm, which ripped through her native Houston, Texas over the weekend and into this week.

"I will be doing a special Orion’s Rise show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief," she posted on Instagram. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.

"See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night!"

Solange announced a series of performance art shows last week (ends25Aug17) - they include gigs at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall in Washington, D.C. and Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Featured artists include Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, and Flying Lotus.

She's not the only one raising funds through her music - George Strait, Florida Georgia Line, and Jamie Foxx are also part of upcoming relief effort concerts.

Meanwhile, the singer's sister Beyonce has pledged her support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, telling fans she's in "constant prayer" for the victims.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said in a statement issued to the Houston Chronicle. "I am working closely with my team at (charity) BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

The new mum also shared a black and white picture tribute to Texas on Instagram, writing: "Texas you are in my prayers".