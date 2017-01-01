Lady Gaga never lets critics get under her skin

Lady Gaga will never let other people’s comments about her work affect her self-assurance as an artist.

The 31-year-old popstar has been making waves in the music industry since her debut album The Fame in 2008, with her quirky appearance garnering just as much attention as her material.

While her songs haven’t always received high praise from the public, Gaga insists her own outlook is what’s most important rather than that of others.

“If every time somebody has a comment about what to do or makes a statement about your work, if you shift as if the wind were blowing, (then) you have no perspective or spinal cord as an artist,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Every single one of my albums - no matter if they were received with critical acclaim, commercial acclaim, or artistic acclaim - every time I plant my feet further into myself, and that is what I believe to be honourable as an artist. You fall on the sword always. It’s your work, and when I make my work, there’s a reason and I think about it and I love it, and that’s what matters.”

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, is currently in the midst of touring her latest record Joanne, which she released last year (16). And to give fans an extra special experience the singer has teamed up with telecommunications company Verizon on a venture called Verizon Up, giving concertgoers the chance to go backstage and meet Gaga among other perks.

And the blonde beauty loves meeting her followers, nicknamed her Little Monsters, as she shared, “No matter what happens in our lives, in my life, the world, we always have that common ground and value system that we care about. The Joanne World Tour so far has been really exciting for a lot of reasons, mostly to reunite with my fan base and feel that love they bring every night, and I pray that multiplies.”

The Joanne World Tour ends on 18 December in Inglewood, U.S.