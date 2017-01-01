Country star Clint Black thanks first responders for Hurricane Harvey help in Houston

Country star Clint Black has heaped praise on the first responders who are helping to save lives in his native Houston, Texas following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The Great Flood singer reveals he'll be donating money and staging memorabilia auctions to help fund the recovery and relief efforts after the historic storm, but in the meantime he can only watch the news coverage and count his blessings.

"What we worry about most right now are the lives, and there are gonna be some long term needs," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "I know a lot of us are going to be looking at ways to lend our voices, our music, our songs, auction guitars, cowboys hats, boots, whatever we can do to get people to reach into their pockets. I'll be making donations to the Salvation Army, myself."

But he admits there's a ray of hope amid all the devastation caused by the hurricane, as people come together to help those in need.

"Being a Houstonian, I want to give a shout-out to all of the first responders doing a great job (and) all the citizens who got out on their own accord and helped," Clint tells the news show.

"I know that people came from as far away as Utah and just jumped in the water and started rescuing people. We got the Cajun Navy that came over from Louisiana... so many states (are) sending their rescue workers. So many citizens (are) pitching in.

"It's really heartwarming, when you see all the suffering, when you see all the worry and grief, it's uplifting to see how many people will jump into that nasty water and pull someone to safety."

He's not the only Texas native helping out - fellow Houstonian Beyonce has teamed up with the pastor of her childhood church to quietly donate thousands to those in need, George Strait is planning a country-themed relief effort, and Miranda Lambert has sent volunteers from her MuttNation Foundation down to Houston to help displaced pets find shelter.