Perrie Edwards trolled with snake emojis by Arsenal fans

Perrie Edwards is refusing to get riled up by nasty messages from soccer fans on Instagram.

Fans of the beautiful game aren’t impressed with the news that Perrie’s beau, 24-year-old Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, may be transferring to rival London club Chelsea.

Instagram users flocked to the social media site to post snake emojis under a recent picture Perrie uploaded of her and Alex, though supporters of the Little Mix singer have hit back at the below the belt antics.

Disgruntled soccer fans also took aim at a recent birthday snap Perrie uploaded of Alex, where she told her 6.7 million followers: “Happy birthday my love. 24! If I can wake up to this for the rest of my life that would be wonderful!”

Ignoring the snake storm, 24-year-old Perrie happily uploaded new images on Monday (28Aug17), including one of her posing on a beach alongside the caption “Happy”.

Perrie, who was previously engaged to former One Direction star Zayn Malik, has been dating Alex since late last year, and has become a regular at Arsenal games.

The couple often post loved-up snaps of each other, with Perrie previously telling fans she missed her man while Little Mix toured North America with Ariana Grande earlier this year.

"Apologies for this extra af (as f**k), cheese on toast post.... But s**t I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain," she wrote on Instagram beside a post of them kissing.