NEWS Taylor Swift could earn her first UK Number 1 single this Friday Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift has been in the music business for over a decade, but a UK Number 1 single has evaded her… until this week, it looks like.



The US megastar returned on Friday with her new single Look What You Made Me Do, which is set to charge straight to the top spot on this Friday’s Official Singles Chart. Taylor has previously peaked at Number 2 three times with the songs Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble and Shake It Off.



As of today’s Official Chart Update, the lead single from the singer’s upcoming sixth album reputation has been downloaded some 20,000 times and has notched up a cool 2.4 million streams. The track also broke Spotify records for most streams in a day upon release, racking up 8 million plays worldwide.



After two weeks at the helm, Dua Lipa’s New Rules slips to Number 2 midweek, ahead of P!nk’s What About Us at Number 3, which has gained one place since last week.



James Hype and Kelli Leigh’s More Than Friends is on the climb again this week, up three places to Number 7 at today’s midway stage, while there could also be a new peak on the horizon for The Script’s Rain, a three-place riser to Number 16.



Three more songs are expected to reach new personal best positions in this week’s Top 40. Macklemore’s Glorious featuring Skylar Grey – already a Top 3 hit in Australia – has climbed thirteen to Number 23, and Katy Perry’s Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj is on course for a new Top 40 peak at Number 26. There’s also a ten spot hop for Camila Cabello’s Havana at 27.



Finally, Mick Konstantin’s There’s Only One Conor McGregor could earn a Top 40 slot this week following the Irish fighter’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas last week. The song sits at 39 today, up from last week’s Number 74.

