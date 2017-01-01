Michael Buble's son Noah celebrates his fourth birthday with Spider-Man party

Michael Buble's son Noah has celebrated turning four, months after his mother confirmed he had successfully battled cancer.

The eldest son of singer Buble and his Argentinian model wife Luisana Lopilato was diagnosed with liver cancer last year (16). Noah spent four months undergoing chemotherapy in Los Angeles before returning to his mother's home country to recuperate.

On Saturday (26Aug17) the family celebrated his fourth birthday with a Spider-Man themed party and Luisiana posted a snap on her Instagram account of a table laden with candy, including skyscraper cutouts covered in spider webs, and a three-tiered cake inspired by the Marvel hero.

"Total genius!! Luisana captioned the Instagram picture in Spanish. "I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar."

Noah wasn't pictured at the party, but last year the tot and his 19-month-old brother Elias were snapped at a similarly themed party, and the whole family had their faces painted in keeping with his favourite Spider-Man theme.

Mum Luisiana spoke about his miraculous recovery at a press conference held in Buenos Aires in April ahead of her returning to work on a movie she had been filming prior to her son's illness.

"My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow," reported Daily Mail Online.

"As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film," she added.