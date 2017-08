ZZ Top have articulated about the Houston flood disaster in ways the American president has been incapable of describing.In their statement, Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard, said:“Houston has played host to ZZ Top as our home base since we first banded together more than four decades ago, making us especially concerned with the plight of so many of our fellow Texans in the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. We are encouraged by the city’s and state’s recovery efforts from this tragic event and stand alongside our neighbors. Long ago, we recorded a song called ‘Heaven, Hell or Houston.’ We’re confident that, in the near future, the first word will describe the title’s third word and the middle will soon be overcome.”Trump, on the other hand, has used the flood for propaganda. Instead of flooding the Texan people with kindness, he is flooding them with false information.“HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks!,” he tweeted totally ignoring the fact that Katrina wiped out entire suburbs only 12 years ago.“Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well,” he tweeted earlier, also neglecting the disaster of Katrina.On Sunday he tweeted the inane comment, “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground”.ZZ Top formed in Houston in 1969.

