Camila Cabello: 'I’m able to actually talk about who I am'

Fresh from opening for Bruno Mars on the North American leg of his 24k Magic World Tour, Camila Cabello has covered Rollacoaster Magazine. In the cover shoot’s accompanying interview, Camila speaks about the writing process of her debut studio album, “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.,” due for release later this year, how she finds recording as a solo artist, and using her platform to be able to talk from her own voice.



“The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving” will feature the smash hit debut single ‘Crying in the Club’ which has spent eleven weeks in the Official UK Top 40, and has racked up over 160,000,000 streams since its release; and ‘Havana’, which last week entered the Official UK Top 40 and has achieved over 35,000,000 Spotify streams in under one month.



On recording as a solo artist:



“The biggest challenge I think, honestly, the workload, because I’m such a perfectionist and I want everything to be right and I stress over every little detail – it all requires 100%.”



“In a group, other people do it for you, if that makes sense, because nobody can handle five different opinions on one thing.”



On writing her debut solo album:



“I think I was just avoiding talking about the hurt that I was feeling and I didn’t want to come to terms with it, and I feel like writing is such an intimate process, I mean at least for me, there’s no way I could write about stuff without going through it at the time or feeling a certain way about it at the time – it leads to a lot of self-discovery because you’re asking yourself questions, like how do I feel today? How do I feel about this?”



On using her platform:



“Making my own music now, it truly is my voice, I’m able to actually talk about who I am, and a big part of that is my culture and my family… How I’m able to represent other people that are Latin is better because now I actually get to talk from my voice.”

