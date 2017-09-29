NEWS David Bowie surpasses one billionth stream on Spotify Newsdesk Share with :







'The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it. Music itself is going to become like running water or electricity” David Bowie June 2002.



This week the music of David Bowie reached a major milestone with the one billionth stream on Spotify from his stellar 50-year career.



The #1 streamed song, “Heroes”, originally recorded in English, French & German, it has become an inspirational anthem and is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary. The track forms the cornerstone of the forthcoming boxset ‘A New Career In A New Town 1977-1982’ and will also be released as a special limited edition picture disc.



David's top ten most streamed solo tracks of all time are;



“Heroes"

Let’s Dance

Space Oddity

Life On Mars

Starman

Rebel Rebel

Moonage Daydream

Changes

Ziggy Stardust

Modern Love



Bubbling under those are Fame, The Man Who Sold The World, China Girl, Oh! You Pretty Things, Sound & Vision, Where Are We Now? This Is Not America, Ashes To Ashes and Young Americans.



A NEW CAREER IN A NEW TOWN is released on Parlophone on 29th September 2017

“HEROES” 40th-anniversary picture disc is released on Parlophone on 22nd September 2017

