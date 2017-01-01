JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour

Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his upcoming tour into a quiet zone as he prepares to take his newborn twins on the road.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker will be embarking on the trek in October (17) in support of his new album 4:44, and the shows will keep him away from home for two months, including over America's Thanksgiving holiday in November (17).

However, Beyonce's husband won't be missing out on his baby son Sir and daughter Rumi's development milestones as they will have their own dressing room on each stop of the tour, following in the footsteps of their five-year-old sister Blue.

"I booked the tour in October so I could have at least four months... to like, really just bond (with the babies)...," he explained in an interview with the Rap Radar podcast. "They'll be with me anyway, but... (I wanted) a space (of time) for us where I'm not doing anything and I'm focused on them..."

He added, "They (the twins) got their own dressing room. Blue had her own dressing room for five years now...! She has her own wing (sic)!"

JAY-Z admitted he is glad he planned out his schedule for the rest of the year before the twins were born in June (17), because otherwise he would never have agreed to leave home and get back to work.

"I had to literally book things in advance...," he said. "I'm proud of myself. If I don't book these festivals or book the tour before the twins come, I don't book it. These days (as a new dad) are incredible."

During the candid chat, JAY-Z also revealed the inspiration behind the babies' unique monikers, revealing Rumi is named after their favourite 13th century poet, while Sir just happened to fit their son's demeanour from the moment he was born.

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate," the father-of-three shared. "He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

JAY-Z will start and finish his 4:44 tour in California, launching the shows in Anaheim on 27 October (17) and wrapping the North American gigs just before Christmas, on 21 December (17), when he performs in Inglewood.