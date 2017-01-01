Nick Jonas confirms father is in remission after cancer battle

Nick Jonas has confirmed that his father is in remission after battling colon cancer.

Kevin Jonas Sr., who is the dad of Nick and his former Jonas Brothers co-stars Joe and Kevin, was diagnosed with the disease in March (17) and underwent surgery at New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Nick has now given fans an update on his father's health status and explained that his treatment has worked.

"My father just had a journey with colon cancer and he's cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it, all is good," Nick shared during an interview with iHeartRadio's Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water podcast, according to a preview clip shared with Entertainment Tonight. "Being here with him when he went in to have his tumour removed was a really special thing and really important."

When Kevin Sr. was first diagnosed with cancer, his famous sons and their younger brother Frankie all dropped their plans and visited him at the hospital. And Nick, 24, shared even when he has a jam-packed schedule, family always comes first.

"I had a lot of things on my schedule, but I said, 'I'm going to be here with you and walk through this with you and the family.' And it was a moment of pride for all of us to say, 'Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and Dad being a manager at one time,' to be able to be there with him, be a unit as a family, is something I think, we should be really proud of," the Close singer added.

In addition to opening up about his father's health issues, Nick also spoke about his own desire to be a dad one day. The star stated that he simply loves spending time with his brother Kevin's two daughters, three-year-old Alena and Valentina, 10 months.

"Absolutely, (I want to be a father)," he revealed. "I mean I have two beautiful nieces. I'm the godfather to one of them."