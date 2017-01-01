Fifth Harmony throw shade at Camila Cabello with MTV VMAs performance

Fifth Harmony threw shade at former bandmate Camila Cabello with a powerful performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (27Aug17).

The group hit headlines late last year (16) when Camila announced she was quitting to concentrate on her solo career, leaving Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui to proceed as a four-piece.

Taking to the stage at the Californian ceremony to perform a selection of their latest hits, the girls kicked off with Angel from their recently released self-titled album. The rendition began with the quartet joined by an anonymous fifth person as they stood on a Plexiglas box wearing matching silver padded jackets.

But as the beat to the tune kicked in, the bandmembers removed their coat hoods, at which point the fifth member fell backward off the stage in a stunt taken by fans to represent Camila's departure.

The remaining four singers then belted out Angel before their performance merged into new tune Down, featuring Gucci Mane, who wore a sparkling suit as he joined the band on stage to deliver his verse.

Earlier in the evening, Fifth Harmony were presented with the Best Pop Video gong for Down - their first VMA since Camila's exit. And the significance of the award wasn't lost on the singers, who appeared to be struggling to control their emotions as they accepted the prize.

"We are so honoured to be up here on this stage. I can't believe we won another VMA! I'm a little bit in shock," Lauren laughed, before an emotional Ally added, "This is such a monumental moment for us right now. This is so special. I'm so glad we're in this together. I had a vision for us, and I'm just so grateful for how far we've come. I love you guys with all my heart."

Dinah also struggled to hold back her tears as she told fans, "This is honestly so unreal".