Taylor Swift smashes streaming records with new single release

Taylor Swift's new song Look What You Made Me Do has broken all of Spotify's first-day streaming records.

The 27-year-old singer's first track from her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, notched up a milestone 8 million same-day streams following its debut on Thursday night (24Aug17), more than any other track in Spotify's history.

YouTube officials have also confirmed the song's lyric video was played 19 million times within the first 24 hours of its launch by users, a new record for the video-streaming site.

The official video for Look What You Made Me Do, in which Taylor appears to take aim at her music rivals Kanye West and Katy Perry, will premiere at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (27Aug17).

Meanwhile, Taylor is teaming up with bosses at UPS, choosing to use the U.S. courier service as her "official delivery partner" for the release of her new album.

The artwork for Reputation, which features the musician looking sultry in a black and white shot, surrounded by a collection of newspaper headlines bearing her name, will appear on the side of UPS vehicles travelling across America in the run-up to its release in November (17), with the first convoy of trucks already on the road in Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, and New York City.

UPS officials have also revealed fans will have "an improved opportunity" to buy tickets to the 27-year-old’s forthcoming tour if they spot one of the promotional vehicles, take a picture, and post it on social media with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery.

It's not the only promo deal Taylor has lined up - to celebrate the release of Reputation on 10 November (17), two special magazines will be sold exclusively at U.S. retailer Target. The collectibles will include a copy of the album, Taylor's poetry and paintings, handwritten lyrics, personal photos and fashion portraits.