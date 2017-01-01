Taylor Kinney supports Lady Gaga at Chicago tour stop

Actor Taylor Kinney proved he is still full of admiration for his former fiancee Lady Gaga by checking out her performance in Chicago, Illinois on Friday (25Aug17).

The Chicago Fire star parted ways with Gaga in July, 2016 after five years together, but it appears he remains a big fan of her music as he was spotted in the audience for the singer's Joanne World Tour stop at Wrigley Field.

Taylor was more than happy to pose for photos with fans at the historic concert, which marked the first time ever a female performer had headlined the baseball stadium.

"Tay with fans at Lady Gaga's concert in Chicago last night," one attendee wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Kinney.

The pop superstar didn't reference her ex's presence at the show, but she did take a moment to celebrate the significance of her big gig at the home of the Chicago Cubs.

"I feel so proud to stand here with so much dignity," she told fans, "but I'm so sorry you haven't had a woman here for 100 years!"

She later added on Twitter, "I can't believe I was the 1st Woman ever to headline Wrigley Field. And on toppa it (sic), we SOLD OUT! What an honor Chicago!"

Gaga also shared a photo of herself and her manager Bobby Campbell posing in personalised team jerseys.

"So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field #joanneworldtour wih (with) my manager and friend by my side!," she captioned the image, which had been taken from behind. "We love u Chicago (sic)!"

Gaga and Kinney have remained on good terms since calling off their engagement last year (16), but the singer has since moved on romantically; she went public with her new relationship with talent agent Christian Carino in February (17).

Meanwhile, the musician's tour isn't the only thing keeping her busy - she is also preparing to premiere her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada next month (Sep17).