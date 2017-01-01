Tyga facing further legal action over lawsuit non-payment

Rapper Tyga is facing possible arrest after failing to pay a former business partner $1.9 million (£1.5 million) following a 2016 lawsuit ruling.

Chuon Guen Lee sued the hip-hop star in 2015 after accusing the Rack City hitmaker, real name Michael Nguyen-Stevenson, of reneging on an agreement to promote their Last Kings clothing line and secure a distribution deal with popular California-based retail company Tilly's.

Lee also accused Tyga of taking merchandise worth more than $500,000 (£387,500) when their partnership fell through, and then setting up a rival company, named Egypt Kings.

She won her bid for damages last year (16), but Tyga has still yet to hand over the funds, and now she has filed papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking help in enforcing the judgement.

According to TMZ.com, Lee has been unable to track the 27-year-old down to demand payment, which has since ballooned to just under $2.15 million (£1.67 million) due to interest.

If the judge signs off on the request, Tyga could face arrest for ignoring the court order.

It's not the first time the rapper has been threatened with police detainment over an outstanding fee - in August, 2016, a warrant was issued for his arrest after skipping a hearing relating to an outstanding rent dispute with his former landlord, Gholamreza Rezai.

He had been called to appear before a judge after failing to comply with a ruling issued five months earlier, ordering him to pay Rezai over $480,000 (£372,000) in unpaid rent, damages, compensation for alleged vandalism, and legal fees.

The warrant was rescinded days later when Tyga finally settled the case by paying up to avoid arrest.

Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend has also struggled with jewellery debts and lease car payments in the past, while in March (17), he was accused of not paying child support to his former fiancee, Blac Chyna, the mother of his four-year-old son King Cairo.