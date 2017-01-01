Celebrities praying for Texas residents after Hurricane Harvey

Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and Brad Paisley are sending prayers to fans in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Concerts by stars like Coldplay, Lady Antebellum, and Mary J. Blige were all cancelled as Harvey approached, and the hurricane made landfall late on Friday (25Aug17), causing severe damage to buildings in cities including Houston and Galveston, and bringing unprecedented rainfall to the affected areas, where flooding has become a major problem.

Celebrities have been flocking to social media to express their love and support for the victims of the natural disaster, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, and Gaga revealed she was making a financial contribution to help with the relief effort.

"Praying for Houston what a special place," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday (27Aug17). "Making relief donations and sending (love)."

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin also called on fans to donate what they could, posting, "Just saw Mayor of #Austin say @RedCross needs $10M for disaster relief because of #HurricaneHarvey. Please text 'REDCROSS' to 90999. Thanks".

Actors Alyssa Milano, Jason Ritter, and Ashley Greene shared similar information, as well as emergency contact numbers for those affected by the extreme weather, while country singer Dierks Bentley revealed he was researching how best to aid the recovery mission, stating, "thoughts and prayers to all our friends in #houston being affected by the flooding with #harveyhurricane. looking into how we can help..."

Fellow country star Brad Paisley wrote, "Absolutely love Houston, and can't believe what I'm seeing on the screen right now," as rocker Slash tweeted, "Sending our love & support to our friends in Texas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey at this time."

"Sending prayers to Texas #Harvey", posted Scandal star Kerry Washington, as singer Ne-Yo asked fans, "Yo! #HurricaneHarvey is no joke. To my Texas followers, y'all good?"

"Heartbroken. Praying for you Houston Please everyone in Texas stay safe," wrote Demi Lovato, and rapper/actor LL COOL J added, "Sending my love to the people dealing with the flooding in Texas. Stay encouraged..."

Other well wishes also poured in from the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Daryl Hannah, Miranda Lambert, LeAnn Rimes, and William Shatner.