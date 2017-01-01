Lady Gaga named MTV Hottest Summer Superstar

Lady Gaga has beaten her rivals to be named MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017.

The accolade, voted for by fans, saw her loyal fan base, dubbed her Little Monsters, frantically voting and leaving the competition behind in the dust when she won by a clear margin.

The Born This Way singer clocked up a staggering 65 million votes in the competition, run by the music channel, 40 million more votes than Zara Larsson who took the number two slot.

Justin Bieber, who only managed to take the number three slot, was 50 million votes behind the quirky singer.

Last year's winner's Fifth Harmony made it to number four this year with 10 million votes, while Nicki Minaj came in fifth place.

Ex One Direction members Zayn Malik and Harry Styles also made the top 10, along with former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Clean Bandit.

This might not be the only win the superstar gets this year, as last month (Jul17) 31-year-old Gaga received a record-setting number of Emmy Award nominations for her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

The performer was nominated in six categories, including Outstanding Special Class Program and Outstanding Musical Direction.

"I'm so proud of Haus of Gaga (her design team) & the entire #SBHalftime team!" she exclaimed on Twitter at the time. "We're so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!"

Gaga, who has multiple Grammy Awards to her name and won a Golden Globe for her acting on American Horror Story, will find out if she’s been victorious when the Emmy’s take place on 17 September.