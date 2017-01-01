Kendrick Lamar rooting for SZA's first big win at the MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is SZA's number one fan at the MTV Video Music Awards this year (17).

Kendrick is the leading nominee at Sunday's (27Aug17) prize-giving with eight nominations and ahead of the ceremony he has nothing but praise for his Top Dawg Entertainment record labelmate SZA, insisting the R&B singer's debut album CTRL is a "masterpiece" she deserves to win a prize for.

“I watched her slave over and over to make a masterpiece that not only represents her, but represents women all over the world,” he told MTV News. “(CTRL) is a record where it touched so many demographics — not only just women, but men. Something that we all can feel. It touched so many different spaces and connected with so many people. There’s nothing much more I can say — she needs to win.”

SZA has received her first major award nomination ever after earning a VMAs nod in the Best New Artist category, where she will be competing against Noah Cyrus, Khalid, Kodak Black, Young M.A. and Julia Michaels for the prize.

Kendrick is so impressed with SZA's work, he jumped at the chance to appear on her new song Doves in the Wind, and he's keeping his fingers crossed they'll be shooting a music video for the tune soon.

“That’s a record that I heard her vibing out with months prior to the actual album coming out,” he gushed. “It’s a record that I always loved. It just had a vibe to it. I never heard a female artist come from that perspective. It’s aggressive and it’s unapologetic. It just made me feel a certain type of way where I wanted to give my perspective.”

Kendrick will rock the stage at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards by performing his two songs Loyalty and Humble from his hit album DAMN.