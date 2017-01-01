Nick Jonas puts fan in his place after 'rude' Instagram post

Nick Jonas hit back at a fan who poked fun at his height after the singer posed for a photo with him.

The Chains star politely stopped to have a photo taken with Zak Hanzal when the fan bumped into him on Thursday (24Aug17), but he wasn't quite so happy when the fan joked about his height.

The fan tagged the ex Disney star in the caption when he posted the snap on Instagram, and instead of writing a message about his encounter with Nick, he made a joke about how much taller he was than him.

"@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh (sic)," he wrote with a laughing emoji.

Zak is considerably taller than the 5' 7? former Jonas Brothers singer and can be seen towering over him in the picture.

While Zak might have found the comment humorous, Nick didn't see the funny side and was quick to jump on to the fan's Instagram feed and leave his own message.

"You need some manners 'bruh'," the 24-year-old star wrote disapprovingly. "I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."

After Nick's comment, the fan edited his original post and removed anything referring to star’s height.

Instead the caption now depicts his fond memory of meeting up with Nick.

"One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas (praying emojis)," the new version reads.

Not one to hold a grudge, Nick was quick to respond with a thumbs up emoji. And after a backlash from fans directed towards Zak, Nick told his followers "it's all good" and "no need to spread hate.”