Katy Perry’s friends ‘wary of romantic reunion with Orlando Bloom’

Katy Perry’s friends reportedly don’t think getting back with Orlando Bloom will make her happy.

The two stars dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in February (17), but in recent weeks they’ve been spotted looking cosy once again.

Onlookers at Ed Sheeran’s recent gig in Los Angeles watched Katy and Orlando kiss and hold hands in the audience, though friends are said to be wary of the romantic reunion, especially as Orlando was spotted with a mystery woman on a Californian beach just days after Ed’s concert.

“Katy never lost touch with Orlando and always hoped they’d get back together,” an insider divulged to Britain's Grazia magazine. “But the problem is, deep down, she knows that nothing has changed with him and she’s just going back to the same guy who is still not ready to settle down. He enjoys his bachelor status too much.

“They (Katy’s friends) don’t think he will make her happy. Katy is the first to admit she has issues when it comes to dating and her own self-worth. Those close to her feel getting back with Orlando would be disastrous.”

Katy, who was once married to English comedian Russell Brand, is known for going back to her exes, and has reunited with former flame John Mayer a number of times.

And after splitting from Orlando she publicly declared the two were still friends, telling fans on Twitter: “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! (sic)"

“Katy feels very loyal to Orlando, but she doesn’t always act in her own best interests,” the insider added.