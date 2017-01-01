Russian fans praise 'brave' Halsey for speaking out against anti-gay laws

Bisexual singer Halsey has been applauded by fans for putting her fears of arrest aside to perform a pair of shows in Russia.

The Closer hitmaker played gigs in Moscow and St. Petersburg this week (ends25Aug17) to promote her new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, but in a candid poem on Instagram, the pop star admitted she had been nervous about Russian authorities cracking down on her shows, as she sings openly about same sex romances.

A three-year-old Russian law prohibits the spreading of "gay propaganda" among the nation's youths.

"I'm out in Moscow and feelin (sic) unlucky," she began. "Scared the police gonna keep me in custody. And all these kids love me, but Russia don't f**k with me. Cause I wrote some songs about women who f**k with me.

"I got a rainbow 10 feet up above me," she continued. "And this is what I meant when I said that they shush me. But no-one can judge me. Expect no less of me. In all of these faces, there's greatness among me."

Halsey concluded the post with a shout-out to concert-goers in the Russian capital, adding, "I love you Moscow, you were bada** tonight."

Fans have since shared their pride at Halsey's refusal to censor herself while in the country, despite the threat of prosecution.

"You are so brave coming here for your fans and for your art," one fan commented alongside Halsey's post, which featured photos from her performance.

"She actually went to Moscow, even though it's dangerous for her. She's so legit (sic) and not just talk and I love her so much," shared another, as a third fan wrote, "THANK YOU HALSEY!! U gave us so much freedom! WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! From Russia with love".