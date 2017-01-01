Nicki Minaj ditches Meek Mill lyric in updated Fergie track

Nicki Minaj has dumped a reference to her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill for her new collaboration with pop star Fergie.

The two female artists have teamed up for the track You Already Know for the Black Eyed Peas singer's upcoming album, but it appears the original version was recorded before Nicki parted ways with fellow rapper Meek.

An early version of the tune leaked online in late July (17), and featured the Anaconda hitmaker spitting the line, "Damn, I ain't seen Meek Mill-y in a week."

Fergie released the official version of You Already Know on Friday (25Aug17), and fans were quick to notice a slight lyric change in Nicki's verse, with the star now rapping, "Damn, they ain't seen young Nicki in a week."

You Already Know was one of two songs Fergie shared with fans on Friday - she also dropped Hungry, featuring Meek Mill's label boss Rick Ross.

Both singles will feature on Double Dutchess, which is due to hit retailers on 22 September (17).

Nicki confirmed her two-year romance with Meek was over in early January (17) after weeks of split rumours.

"To confirm, yes I am single," she wrote on Twitter. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)".

She has since been linked to rap icon Nas, with Nicki gushing about her rumoured new man during an appearance on America's The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May (17): "He's so dope. He's such a king," she smiled. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man... I might make an exception to the rule for him 'cause he's so dope."