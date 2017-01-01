NEWS Dua Lipa denies Justin Bieber this week’s Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa fends off some serious competition to claim a second week at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



New Rules, which is the first chart-topper from a solo female since Adele’s Hello in October 2015, denies Justin Bieber & BloodPop®’s brand new track Friends a Number 1 debut, with the pair settling for second place. The entry gives Bieber his 15th UK Top 10 and producer BloodPop® his first as a credited artist.



Meanwhile, Calvin Harris drops a place to Number 3 with Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, while P!nk climbs a spot to 4 with her latest single What About Us.



Rounding off this week’s Top 5 is a new entry from CNCO and Little Mix. The Latin American boyband have teamed up with Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade for a remix of their song Reggaeton Lento, which has already been a massive hit across South America. Their combined star power earns CNCO their first UK Top 10 and Little Mix their 12th.



Two singles climb inside the Top 10 for the first time this week: Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William moves four places to Number 8, and James Hype’s More Than Friends – a dance re-work of En Vogue’s ‘90s hit Don’t Let Go (Love) featuring Kelli-Leigh – leaps six spots to 10. The original version peaked at 5 in 1997.



Further down, rising UK rapper Yungen cracks the Top 20 with Bestie ft. Yxng Bane, up three to 18, and Chris Brown debuts at 21 with Questions, notching up his 28th Top 40 hit.



Finally, two tracks make their Top 40 debut this week. Rapper Macklemore jumps nine places to 36 with Glorious ft. Skylar Grey, marking his first Top 40 entry in nearly two years, and Camila Cabello’s Havana vaults 20 spots to 37.

