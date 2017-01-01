Josh Homme latest star to bag CBeebies Bedtime Stories job

Queens of the Stone Age rocker Josh Homme is the latest celebrity to sign up for CBeebies show Bedtime Stories.

While music fans may associate the American's vocals with rock tracks like No One Knows, he's now hoping to soothe little ones to sleep when he reads a story for the popular British children's programme.

Josh follows in the footsteps of Captain America actor Chris Evans and Tom Hardy, whose fifth and final Bedtime Stories is set to air on Saturday (26Aug17), National Dog Day, as a tribute to his late pooch Woody.

"I'm going to be reading the Bedtime Stories on CBeebies," Josh let slip to The Sun newspaper. "I'm not doing many interviews this time (for album Villains) but I will make time for that to happen."

Stopping by the BBC studios may have something to do with his children, Camille, 11, Orrin, six, and 18-month-old Wolf, who are more into Adele and Mark Ronson than "kiddie-music", something Josh is thankful for.

"My kids are a huge influence on everything I do and that includes music," he shared. "Luckily they never went through the kiddie-music thing. I know one of The Wiggles (Australian children's music group) but we managed to skip all of that. I hate the Teletubbies - they drive me mad - though I love Sesame Street."

As well as gearing up for sold-out shows across America and Europe, Queens of the Stone Age also announced a surprise gig at the Leeds site of the Reading and Leeds Festival in England hours before going on stage on Friday.

On Saturday, Tom will fittingly read Fleabag by Helen Stephens, which is about a young boy who finds a scruffy dog and gives him a loving home, a storyline similar to Tom and Woody's. The actor found the dog roaming the streets in Atlanta, Georgia while he was filming Lawless in 2011 and eventually brought him back to the U.K. The dog passed away in June.