Gwen Stefani: 'My kids have only been impressed by my Trolls role!'

Gwen Stefani's sons remain incredibly impressed by her Trolls cameo, despite the fact she only had one line in the film.

The singer voiced the character of DJ Suki in the 2016 animated movie, which also featured the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. And despite the fact that Gwen is a multi-talented musician, designer and television star, the thing that has had her boys Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo the most excited was her Trolls role.

"When I was in the Trolls (movie), for some reason that was a big deal,” she laughed to Us Weekly. "They still talk about it. They’ll be like, 'Mom! When you did Trolls, did you…?' I’m barely in it. I have like one line or something. They get pretty excited about that!"

And despite their excitement about Gwen's role in the cartoon, her boys, whose father is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, they remain as unimpressed as ever about her other ventures, including her fall L.A.M.B. & gx Eyewear range.

Speaking at a summer press preview party for the collection on Wednesday (23Aug17), Gwen added: "When you’re a mom, they don't want to know anything about what you do.

"It’s all about them, and that’s their job. I almost had them come with me today, because it’s their last week before school and stuff. They would have hated it here. They don't want to be part of anything. They just want to be the kids and you be the mom.”

One venture which had earned Gwen particular success in recent years is her role as a judge on U.S. TV talent show The Voice. She's taking some time away from the show this year, with Jennifer Hudson stepping in in her place, and told E! News she's going to miss being on the panel for the 2017 series.

"I have so much fun on the show," she said. "You get really invested in it and it's emotional... Because you're around so much music the whole time, it's impossible to watch the talent be so great and not want to do that.

"I just love it. I think it's a great show."