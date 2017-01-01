Taylor Swift gives unlikely song credit to Right Said Fred

Taylor Swift has given a surprising songwriting credit to the team behind Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy on her new single Look What You Made Me Do.

The Shake It Off hitmaker premiered the lead track from her forthcoming album Reputation on Thursday night (24Aug17). The new single, in which she appears to take aim at her music rivals Kanye West and Katy Perry, was written by the singer and Jack Antonoff but in the official song credits, the British pop band are also listed.

Right Said Fred members Fred and Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli have received the credits as Taylor's song features "an interpolation of a melody" from their 1991 debut single, which reached number two in the U.K. charts. According to NME.com, the credit acknowledges the delivery of the lyrics in the chorus of Taylor's single are similar to their spoken word verses.

The group took to Twitter to retweet Taylor's single announcement and wrote, "Thank you @taylorswift13 (love heart emoji) what a marvellous reinvention! #imtoosexy #lookwhatyoumademedo."

To coincide with the release of Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor teased a possible 2018 tour by teaming up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for a new way of buying tickets.

"Taylor Swift is committed to getting tickets into the hands of fans...NOT scalpers or bots," the message reads on her web page. "So she’s collaborating with Ticketmaster #VerifiedFan to create an exclusive program to help YOU get the best access to tickets in North America, in a really fun way."

Fans must register to get on the waiting list and they can improve their place in the queue "by participating in boost activities" until registration closes on 28 November. Fans can get a boost higher up the priority line if they buy her album, shop in her online store, watch her videos and tweet about her, for example.

To celebrate the release of Reputation on 10 November, Taylor is also releasing two special collectible magazines to be sold exclusively at U.S. store Target. The magazines will include a copy of the album, poetry and paintings, handwritten lyrics, personal photos and fashion portraits.

She has also opened pre-orders for her album, which will contain 15 tracks. It is also likely Reputation will be available to stream on sites like Spotify, like her latest single.

Taylor pulled her music from Spotify in 2014 after disagreeing with their policy on music royalties but returned in June.