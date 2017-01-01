Taylor Swift takes aim at Kanye West and Katy Perry in new single

Taylor Swift has appeared to take aim at both Kanye West and Katy Perry in her new tune Look What You Made Me Do.

The 27-year-old dropped the track on Thursday night (24Aug17), after teasing fans about the upcoming release by sharing cryptic snake posts on her social media for the past few days.

Fans immediately began questioning who Taylor, who is famous for writing songs about fallen romances and bitter feuds, had aimed the new tune at, with speculation suggesting that Kanye and Katy are the main targets.

Taylor's reference to a "tilted stage" is what brought Kanye's name into the picture, considering he used a tilted stage on his recent Saint Pablo tour.

"I don't like your little games, Don't like your tilted stage, The role you made me play, Of the fool, no, I don't like you," Taylor sings.

Later in the tune, the singer takes part in a phone call in which she declares the "old Taylor is dead", which fans also took to be a reference to the feud with Kanye. In 2016, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian shared a video of a call between Kanye and Taylor in which the Shake It Off star appeared to be agreeing to him using the lyric "I made that b**ch famous" in reference to Taylor in his track Famous, despite Taylor previously having said she had no knowledge of the offensive line being used in the song.

Kanye and Taylor first started feuding in 2009, when the rapper stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards during her acceptance speech to insist that Beyonce should have won the prize instead. The pair had made amends following the shocking event, and Taylor later penned the tune Innocent on her album Speak Now about the incident.

Another target is thought to be Katy, who fell out with the singer over backing dancers on their tours. The singers, who have both also dated John Mayer, have both apparently written about the feud before, with Taylor penning the tune Bad Blood, and Katy's latest offering Swish Swish.

In Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor appears to address the feud with the lyrics that her enemy "locked me out and threw a feast", which some fans have taken to reference Katy's song Bon Appetit and the video in which she throws a feast.

The tune is the first to be taken from Taylor's upcoming album Reputation.