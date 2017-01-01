Halsey realised she was gay after summer fling with camp counsellor

Halsey realised she was gay while she was working at a sleepaway camp at the age of 16.

The New Americana singer reveals she fell for a fellow female counsellor and became a lesbian over the summer.

"(She was) a redhead, and we would hook up every night," she tells Billboard. "We had a cabin of nine-year-old girls, but there was a private room for the counsellors."

And Halsey will never forget the way her mother simply accepted her daughter's sexual awakening at camp.

"My parents came to pick me up after six weeks, and they were like, 'How are you?' And I was like, 'Never been better'," she recalls.

"My mom was like, 'So, what’s up?' And I said, 'My girlfriend...' And my mom, bless her heart, didn't miss a beat. She said, 'Where’s she from?' There were so many different things she could have said in that moment, and she just went with it."

The singer has since come out as a bisexual, revealing she suffered a miscarriage on tour in 2015 - something she now regrets being so open about.

"Afterward, people started spamming me with photos of baby body parts and being like, 'Halsey’s baby'," she laments. "I had a miscarriage - it happens to thousands of women every day. The s**tiest part was, people by and large weren’t like, 'That’s really terrible' - everyone was like, 'Who’s the father?'

"Weirdly enough, I think it also woman-ized me. I think everyone saw me as a kid before that."