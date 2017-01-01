Sharon Osbourne making retirement plans for herself and husband Ozzy

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are making firm plans to retire from showbusiness.

The TV personality, who has managed her husband's career for decades, is preparing to wind down her appearances on shows like The Talk in America and Britain's The X Factor within five years and she has told Ozzy he must give up touring before he turns 70 next year (18).

"I’ve given myself five years then it’s time to say goodbye from the industry," Sharon tells The Sun. "I just think that it would be enough. I want to keep my ­dignity. I’ve been working since I was 15 in this industry and I think that’s enough.

"It’s very difficult if you’re at a gig and you’re the oldest person in the room. I think when you get to a certain age it can be somewhat embarrassing.

"I don’t want to be one of those people standing at the side in a mini skirt pretending you love it."

And, asked what retirement will mean for the rock matriarch and TV favourite, she adds, "I will spend time with my family, my grandkids and my hubby."

Ozzy has been fighting his wife's plans, insisting he's not ready to give up life on the road - but it appears he is coming round.

"It's not going to be within the next year, but it’s coming up," she explains. "I don’t want Ozzy singing Crazy Train at 75. I think it’s best you go out before you hit that 70 and go out on top."

The Osbournes have stuck together through health and family dramas and last year (16) Sharon briefly split from Ozzy after discovering his four-year affair with Los Angeles hair stylist Michelle Pugh.