Meghan Trainor objects to image use for Australian anti-marriage equality ad

Singer Meghan Trainor is demanding the removal of her image from anti-marriage equality advertisements in Australia, because the campaign goes against everything she stands for.

A photo of the All About That Bass hitmaker features on posters mocked up by activists for the Vote NO Australia - Marriage Plebiscite group, who unveiled the ad on Facebook to encourage their fellow countrymen and women to object to a proposal to legalise same-sex marriage in an upcoming national survey.

The pop star's image appears alongside reworked lyrics from her single No, in which she sings, "My name is 'no'. My sign is 'no'. My number is 'no'. You need to let it go." The Vote NO Australia promos read: "My vote is no. You need to let it go," reports BuzzFeed.

Meghan learned about the unauthorised use of her likeness on Wednesday (23Aug17) and took to Twitter to slam the anti-LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) campaigners for promoting a stance she doesn't share.

"I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY," she told fans. "Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay."

She then reiterated her views on the hot topic, adding, "I've said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period."

Meghan's comments emerged as Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie took to their Instagram pages to call on their fellow Aussies to get serious about the postal survey on 12 September (17) and stand on the right side of history.

The poll offers residents the chance to get involved in lawmakers' decision on whether or not to legalise same-sex marriage, although it does not hold any mandatory bearing on politicians.

The results of the survey are expected to be announced on 15 November (17).