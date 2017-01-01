Celine Dion deflects love life question with impromptu Rihanna cover

Celine Dion belted out a brief cover of Rihanna's Diamonds hit on Wednesday (23Aug17) as she dodged a question about her love life at an event in Canada.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was appearing at a launch event for her new handbag collection in Montreal when she was asked about her personal life following the death of husband, Rene Angelil, in January, 2016, just two days before losing her brother Daniel to cancer, too.

"I'm enjoying myself," she told fans. "I went through a lot..."

Celine admitted she put her faith in a higher power to pull her through the tough time, and she has managed to press on with her life by keeping busy.

"I think sometimes, when you go through a lot, whether it's disappointment, a loss for example, there is a force that takes over when you believe (in a higher power)," she explained, "and I'm such a believer, because I'm a mother, because I'm a sister, because I'm a friend... I have projects, I have visions, I want to create, and I think at this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, it feels like I can spread my wings."

However, when it comes to the thought of finding love again, it appears Celine, 49, just wants to "shine bright like a diamond", as she broke out into song and used the impromptu Rihanna cover to deflect from answering the question directly.

Video footage posted on the Hello! Canada Twitter page shows the superstar launching into a few lines of the 2012 release, before trailing off as fans applauded her rendition.

The mother-of-three previously admitted she was not ready to start dating again.

In April (17), she told The Sun, "Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him."

"He's the love of my life," she continued. "It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day."