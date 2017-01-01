Lady Gaga sobs at loneliness of stardom in documentary clip

Lady Gaga shows her vulnerable side in a teaser clip from her forthcoming rockumentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The Bad Romance singer posted several visuals including revealing teaser clips from her hour-long film on Instagram, which will detail her pop comeback with 2016 album Joanne, her burgeoning acting career, and her Super Bowl halftime performance. Plus the film will show the singer in the aftermath of her split from actor fiance Taylor Kinney.

The first teaser posted details an emotional conversation where she sobs to celebrity stylist/designer Brandon Maxwell about the isolation that comes with being one of the world's most in-demand artists.

"I'm alone, every night. All these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence," sobs the singer, real name, Stefani Germanotta.

In the second teaser the singer is seen being winched up into the air to the roof she jumped off to start her Super Bowl performance at the NRG Stadium in Houston as she preps for the critically acclaimed show. And the third teaser shows the 31-year-old during a visit to the doctor as she sought relief for an unnamed illness which was causing her “intense pain” in her face.

The flamboyant singer, who has also won a Golden Globe award for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, tweeted the announcement to fans, writing: "I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo."

The singer, who has been spotted being trailed around by documentarian Chris Moukarbel of Me @ The Zoo fame, revealed on Instagram on Thursday the documentary will premiere 22 September on Netflix.

Gaga follows in the footsteps of stars including Madonna, Beyonce and Katy Perry, who have all filmed their own revealing pop star documentaries.