Aaron Carter reports harassment and attempted burglary to police

Aaron Carter reportedly became the victim of harassment and attempted burglary this week (beg21Aug17).

The I Want Candy singer reportedly called the police in St. Petersburg, Florida early on Wednesday claiming he was being inundated with texts and phone calls. Sources close to Aaron have told TMZ.com that "multiple people" connected to his inner circle are behind the harassment campaign.

When cops paid a visit to his home, the 29-year-old informed them there had been an attempted break-in at the property while he was out of town and the officers found evidence of a potential burglary attempt as there were signs that someone had tried to gain access via his back door.

Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary and harassment, which Aaron opened up about on Twitter this week.

On Wednesday he shared a screengrab of a text exchange with an unknown number in which the other person called him an "attention whore" and jokes that next week he'll come out as transgender, following Aaron's recent revelation he is bisexual.

Besides the grab, Aaron tagged Twitter accounts for the LAPD and a follower urged him to report it to cell phone giant AT&T too, and added, "If the police know you feel unsafe they will help you," so he tweeted to the LAPD again, writing, "@LAPDHQ very unsafe. This could be someone near where I live."

He continued, "Can't wait to just hit @D1Sports (training area) tomorrow get some sleep and finish up this police report."

Aaron recently announced he was taking a break from Twitter as he was getting trolled about his appearance, but his hiatus was somewhat short-lived. He recently told followers, "I've had it with being bullied!!! I'm going to do something about these people in a very big way."