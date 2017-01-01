Katy Perry resolved feud with Calvin Harris during Oscars party

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris resolved their long standing feud during the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March (17).

The singer and the electronic dance music superstar, who previously dated Katy's pop rival Taylor Swift, ended their lengthy spat at the magazine's Academy Awards after-party when Harris invited her to appear on his new track Feels.

"I saw Calvin at the Vanity Fair Oscar party," Perry told U.S. radio show host Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday (23Aug17). "We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that you should come check out'.

"We had always meant to work together for years and years and years and we’d had little falling outs here and there... we had some Twitter spats... and it was time to put that behind us. I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record. Then he played me this one part for this new song called Feels and I was like, ‘Oh yeah’."

"This is, like, my favourite song off the record," Perry adds. "I was just down to do it."

The war of words between the two stars dates back to 2011, when Perry publicly criticised Harris for pulling out of a planned appearance at one of her shows.

"Calvin Harris will NOT be joining in on the fun and has CANCELLED last minute," the Roar hitmaker tweeted.

Harris shot back writing: "Sorry to all who wanted to see me with Katy - her team suddenly moved the goalposts and I was to appear on stage with no production."

Perry retorted with, "The goalpost seems to be perfectly fine for New Young Pony Club, Yelle, Robyn, Marina & The Diamonds, to name a few," adding, "It’s fine, I’m used to you canceling on me, it’s become ur (sic) staple!"