MTV Video Music Awards producer shuts down Katy Perry/Taylor Swift duet rumours

MTV Video Music Awards producer Garrett English has confirmed a Katy Perry and Taylor Swift performance at the show is "not happening".

When Taylor began promoting her new album Reputation earlier this week (beg21Aug17) by posting snake videos on her social media accounts, some eager fans hoped the images were a teaser for a big announcement about a feud-ending performance with VMAs host Katy at the prizegiving on Sunday (27Aug17).

Instead, the snake videos prepared fans for news of Taylor's new album, and producer Garrett insists there was never any talk about a Swift/Perry duet.

"That's not happening as far as (I know)," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "I've certainly seen all the rumours flying around, but that's not happening."

Taylor will be releasing a new song on Thursday (24Aug17) ahead of her sixth studio album, but it's unlikely she'll be promoting the single by putting on a surprise show at the VMAs.

"There's nothing happening right now," Garrett notes, before exclaiming, "But wouldn't that be great!"

Meanwhile, Katy, who has expressed her desire to bury the hatchet with Taylor several times throughout the year (17), and end the two singers' three-year-old spat over dancers they both used on tour, is very busy preparing to host and perform at the VMAs.

Garrett tells eager fans to expect "a lot of costume changes" and "a lot of movement" from the Roar star at the ceremony.

"I think one of the things about this show is the entire space is dynamic," he shares. "Katy is looking at using that space in a fun, exciting way and she's a fun and dynamic and kinetic personality."

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, will feature several star-studded performances, with Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and The Weeknd among the talent set to hit the stage.