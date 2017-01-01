DJ Khaled takes first flight in 10 years

Hip-hop superstar DJ Khaled tackled his fear of flying on Tuesday (22Aug17) by taking his first plane ride in 10 years.

The I'm the One hitmaker credited his baby son Asahd with forcing him to overcome his anxieties as he shared the life-changing moment with fans on social media.

"I haven't flown in 10 years. In 10 years!" the producer exclaimed in a video clip posted on Instagram, in which he is featured on a private jet with his boy on his lap. "That's the only thing (fear) I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying."

"I love you," he told the 10-month-old tot.

Khaled captioned the clip, "GOD AND @asahdkhaled GOT ME !"

In another post, the DJ revealed he wanted to take advantage of his ability to travel by plane so he can boost his finances and climb to the top of the Forbes magazine rich lists.

Posing on the tarmac beside the private plane, he wrote, "ASAHD HEAR NOW SO THINGS IS JUST DIFFERENT !! LETS BE SUPER CLEAR YOU KNOW I GO HARD ! BUT NOW I'm coming for that top spot on @forbes ! everything FOR MY SON (sic)!!"

Little Asahd is Khaled's first child with his fiancee Nicole Tuck, and the DJ admitted his life completely changed the moment he became a dad.

"Every moment I get a chance to be with my son is such an amazing moment," he told People.com last year (16). "This is something that you're supposed to be grateful for and embrace."

And Khaled was sure Asahd was destined for great things from birth: "He's just like me, he has great energy," the proud father said. "He's got the glow of a young mogul - the glow of a young icon. He's amazing."

The child is already off to a bright start - he scored an executive producer credit on DJ Khaled's star-studded album, Grateful.