Katy Perry wants Lionel Richie for American Idol

Katy Perry is hoping American Idol bosses can persuade Lionel Richie to join her on the show, because she'd love to have the soul legend as a fellow judge.

The Hello singer is one of a handful of stars linked to the revamped TV singing contest, which Perry signed on for earlier this year (17), and she tells returning host Ryan Seacrest she'd love to work with the music veteran.

"I’m really pulling for Lionel, because I think Lionel is an icon," the singer said during an appearance on Ryan's radio show.

"If you’ve ever seen or met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room, and he’s such an artisan with words. His whole presence just brightens the whole room."

And she admits 25-year-old Charlie Puth would also be an interesting addition to the panel: "Between Lionel and me, it would be nice to have someone a little more fresh," Perry added.

Katy also told Ryan that contestants shouldn't think she'll be super-nice as a judge on the show, revealing she aims to show off her mean streak.

"I’m going to maybe be more the Simon Cowell (type)," she smiled, referencing the former Idol boss and judge, who was dubbed Mr. Mean for his harsh critiques of hopefuls on the show.

"I really respect him," Katy added. "As much as people said, ‘Oh, he’s grumpy or he’s mean,’ he was just truthful, you know...? I don’t need to be there to win the popular race, I just need to be there to find someone I can make their dreams come true."

Before the Roar singer can focus on the upcoming TV return of Idol, she has to tackle hosting duties at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (27Aug17).