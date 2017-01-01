Mel B: 'How does Simon Cowell know what my wedding night was like?'

Mel B has broken her silence after storming offstage following a spat with Simon Cowell during the live broadcast of U.S. talent show America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (22Aug17).

The former Spice Girls star, who is currently going through a messy divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, was not impressed when catty Cowell poked fun at her relationship status as the cameras rolled.

After a performance, in which one of the contestants suffered a technical glitch, Simon joked, "I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B‘s wedding night - a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery."

It seems the joke crossed a line for Mel, who grabbed her cup of iced water and threw it at her boss and fellow judge before walking off the set.

Mel, who returned to her seat on the judging panel before the next performer took to the stage, has now addressed the drama, admitting Simon's remarks threw her off on a night full of mixed emotions.

"The act before made me cry, because it’s all about dads and cancer and I just lost my dad and then he goes and says something stupid like that, so then I got angry," Mel told Extra. "How do you know what my wedding night was like all those years ago?"

The pop star-turned-TV personality also told the news show that reports she has moved on from her second failed marriage and is now dating a Beverly Hills police official are wildly inaccurate.

"I'm single," she said. "I have lots of people that help me with my security but I'm totally single."

Mel filed for divorce from Stephen, the father of her five-year-old daughter Madison, earlier this year (17) and the former couple is set to face off with each other at a trial, in which they will argue over her request for a permanent restraining order, on 25 September (17).