Jared Leto has found fans asleep in his bed

Jared Leto's fans are so keen that they'll sneak into his house and sleep in his bed.

The 45-year-old's band Thirty Seconds to Mars have just dropped their first single in four years, titled Walk on Water, and while loyal listeners are bound to be ecstatic about the new material, Jared has admitted some devoted followers take their love for the group too far.

"Some people climb the fence to your house and are sleeping in your bed and you have to have them removed by security," he told Entertainment Tonight about the attention he receives. "That's a little less nice. I appreciate the love."

The Oscar-winning actor and rockstar is currently single, though that doesn't stop him thinking about what the future holds in terms of having his own family. Having previously dated the likes of Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson, it seems Jared is ready to settle down when the right lady comes along.

"It would be fantastic to have kids," he smiled. "You never know. You may get the knock on the door that says, 'Hey Jared, surprise! Guess what?' and that could be fun too."

But in the meantime, Jared is keeping busy with his music, describing the band's new track as a song about "change" and "freedom" which reflects the "times that we're living in".

He won't be seen searching the Internet for feedback though as he jokes reading comments online is a "good way to end up in the hospital".

"That's right next to googling yourself," he quipped.

Walk on Water's accompanying lyric video features submissions of footage from over 10,000 people, all taken on America's Independence Day (04Jul17), as well as over 90 film crews which "filmed across the country in all fifty states plus Puerto Rico and D.C. and captured a portrait of this country that is absolutely beautiful, challenging and unforgettable," according to its YouTube page.

Fans can see all the footage in an upcoming documentary, directed by Jared, to be released alongside Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming fifth album.