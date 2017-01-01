Ariana Grande cancels Vietnam concert due to 'health problems'

Ariana Grande has been forced to cancel a concert in Vietnam due to health issues.

The singer was set to perform at Quan khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday night (23Aug17) as part of her Dangerous Woman world tour, but was ordered by doctors to pull out of the gig.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share the news, Ariana sent an apology for the last-minute cancellation but did not specify what she was suffering from.

"My babes in Vietnam, I apologise from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment," she shared. "I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding."

The 24-year-old's concert in Beijing, China on Saturday and in Shanghai next Monday are expected to go ahead as planned. She also has big concerts scheduled in major cities throughout New Zealand and Australia in early September.

Ariana has been on the road since February, when she kicked off her trek in Phoenix, Arizona and only took a short break after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the foyer of Manchester Arena in England following her concert on 22 May, causing 22 tragic deaths and numerous injuries.

Meanwhile, Ariana has been active on social media and on Tuesday she shared a link on her Twitter page to her episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series. In the clip, she performs Suddenly Seymour from the musical Little Shop of Horrors with comedian Seth MacFarlane.