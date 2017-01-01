Fifth Harmony stars fed up with Camila Cabello split coverage

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui has slammed journalists for obsessing over Camila Cabello's exit from the group.

The Crying in the Club hitmaker left the girl band to go solo in December (16), and speculation surrounding the sudden split has been grabbing headlines ever since. Now, nine months on, Lauren is sick of reading about her former bandmate's departure.

“How are you gonna be like, ‘It’s news?’ That’s the whole response, that it’s news,” she fumes to USA Today, before pointing out society has bigger issues to focus on following America's deadly racist rally in Virginia earlier this month (Aug17). "How are you gonna say it’s news when you have neo-Nazi rallies happening in your neighbourhood? Let’s, like, really progress and figure out what’s wrong with this society so we can actually move forward."

Lauren and the remaining Fifth Harmony members, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane, are focused on spreading positivity with their music - Bridges, a new song on their forthcoming self-titled album, contains lyrics the girls hope will help unite fans who are struggling with racism or other divisive forms of prejudice.

“I feel like the best lyric (from the album) would be ‘build bridges, not walls,’ honestly,” Normani notes.

African-American Kordei went on to explain she has a "pinch me moment" every time she sees "a little Caucasian girl with a Normani T-shirt on".

“It’s the fact that we’ve broken barriers where people don’t look like me, or don’t have the same hair texture as me, can identify with me so deeply," she adds.

Fifth Harmony's third studio album will be released on Friday (25Aug17).