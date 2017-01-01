NEWS Taylor Swift to launch music comeback on Friday Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift will reportedly return to the spotlight by debuting a new song on Friday (25Aug17) and unveiling the accompanying promo at Sunday's (27Aug17) MTV Video Music Awards.



The pop superstar sparked fevered speculation she was preparing for her music comeback last week (18Aug17) after clearing her social media pages and making her official website go dark.



She then teased her Twitter followers on Monday (21Aug17) by posting the first of two cryptic videos of what appeared to be a snake moving its tail against a black backdrop, with a second, similar clip uploaded on Tuesday (22Aug17).



Taylor, who released her last album, 1989, in October, 2014, has yet to elaborate on the meaning of the captionless videos, but multiple sources tell Variety.com the singer will launch her new single by the end of the week.



She is then expected to premiere the video at this weekend's MTV Video Music Awards, which will be hosted by her pop rival Katy Perry at the Forum in Inglewood, California.



Katy, who is up for five prizes at the event, will also perform at the ceremony, alongside Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, and Kendrick Lamar, who leads all nominees with eight nods.



Rumours previously emerged on Monday about a possible Katy and Taylor showdown at the VMAs, with some claiming the singers would put their public feud to rest with a show-stopping collaboration.



However, when asked about the possibility of a duet, Perry told SiriusXM Hits 1, "Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the BBQ (barbecue). I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it."



The two pop stars fell out over a group of dancers they both shared and Swift reportedly wrote her hit Bad Blood about the tensions between her and the Roar hitmaker.

