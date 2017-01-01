Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark At The Moon' during eclipse

Ozzy Osbourne treated fans in Cartersville, Illinois to his classic metal hit ‘Bark At The Moon’ during the eclipse.Osbourne supplied ‘Bark At The Moon’ as the soundtrack to the eclipse and then gave the audience a few more classics with ‘War Pigs’ and ‘No More Tears’.Osbourne christened the show ‘Moonstock’. The show featured longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde on guitar.For Ozzy, it was his first time playing in Cartersville. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in this part of the world before,” Osbourne said to the crowd. “I love you all. Thank you for coming to see me.”

