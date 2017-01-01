T-Pain going acoustic for new tour

Rapper/singer T-Pain is ditching his use of auto-tune for an acoustic tour.

The Bartender hitmaker is famous for relying on the audio technology to distort his vocals, but he will be revamping his hit songs for a unique set of shows this October (17).

"I wanted to do something different for you guys... performing some of my favorite songs in a way you've never seen or heard," he explained as he made the announcement on Instagram.

The gigs were inspired by his Tiny Desk Concert for America's National Public Radio back in 2014, when he performed a three-song set acoustically and without auto-tune.

Video footage of the intimate show went viral, as it featured T-Pain really showing off his natural vocal talents, and fans have been requesting similar performances ever since.

"The love and respect I've received from my NPR performance has not only shown a different side of me to fans, but it also has introduced me to a whole different set of fans," the rapper says. "All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes."

The Tiny Desk Concert was also an eye-opener for T-Pain's health, as it made him realise the toll his smoking habit had taken on his voice, which was strained on the day of the recording.

"I know for a fact that I could've sounded better that day if I hadn't been smoking so many cigarettes beforehand," he shares, "and because of that, I quit a week later and haven't touched a cigarette since.

"My heart problems have gone away. I feel great. I can breathe again. A lot came from this performance."

T-Pain will play six shows, starting in San Francisco, California on 4 October (17) and wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on 30 October (17), and he won't be locking down a firm set list.

"Ya know, in case of people screaming requests from the audience," he says, before promising, "The fans can expect a good time and nostalgia out the wazoo."