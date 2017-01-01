Selena Gomez back on her feet after bed rest

Singer/actress Selena Gomez was recently placed on bed rest after a secret bout of ill health.

The Come and Get It hitmaker made the revelation as she hosted a screening of Robert Pattinson's new drama Good Time in Hollywood on Saturday (19Aug17), explaining she befriended co-director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after watching their 2014 drama Heaven Knows What, about a homeless heroin addict who is hospitalised after attempting suicide, while she was sick.

"A little while ago, I was actually on bed rest and it's probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What, or the best time, depending on your mental state," she told the crowd. "And I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys (Safdie and Bear-McClard) and kind of forced them to be my friend a little bit."

The new friendship granted Selena access to an advanced screening of the filmmakers' new movie, Good Time, in which Josh's brother and co-director Ben Safdie portrays Nick, the imprisoned mentally-handicapped brother of Pattinson's character, Constantine 'Connie' Nikas.

In the opening sequences, Nick is featured receiving a psychiatric examination, an experience Selena could really relate to following her own issues with mental health.

"For me personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I've done a lot of those exercises...," she said. "So, the beginning of the movie struck (a chord) with me (sic)... that's not really a secret, but, I for sure have talked about that and have done a lot of those exercises."

Selena stopped short of explaining exactly what had led to her bed rest, but she was diagnosed with auto-immune disease lupus in 2015 and quit a tour last year (16) to "focus on her mental health" as she checked into a rehab facility in October (16). At the time, she revealed she had been facing "challenges" from the side effects of lupus, which included "anxiety, panic attacks and depression".

The pop star appears to be back in good health as she also enjoyed a date with her boyfriend The Weeknd at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Sunday night (20Aug17), when the musicians were joined by another couple and given the VIP treatment at the popular theme park.

Selena began dating the R&B star in January (17).