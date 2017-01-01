NEWS Liam Payne, Rita Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa to play BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards Newsdesk Share with :







BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw today revealed that Liam Payne, Rita Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa form the line-up for Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2017 which will be held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 22nd October.



The event, which honours the UK’s unsung teenage heroes as well as the year’s best music, online, sport and entertainment stars, will be hosted by Grimmy and Rita Ora, and as well as musical performances, there will be appearances by celebrity award winners and award presenters.



Radio 1’s Teen Awards is now in its eighth year and the number one teen event in the calendar. As well as enjoying performances from a superstar line-up, the audience of 10,000 14-17 year-olds will celebrate the achievements of some of the UK’s most inspirational teens when they will be crowned Teen Heroes of 2017.



Stars that have attended Radio 1’s Teen Awards in previous years include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Little Mix, Zoella, Dan and Phil, and Cheryl, alongside actors and sports stars.



Nominated by Radio 1 listeners, the deserving Teen Heroes will be chosen by a panel of judges consisting of Radio 1 DJs and former Teen Heroes.



Nominations for the celebrity categories, as voted for by Radio 1 listeners are:



Best British Solo Artist



Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Stormzy



Best British Group



Bastille

Clean Bandit

Little Mix

The Vamps

The 1975



Best International Solo Artist



Ariana Grande

Drake

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes



Best International Group



Imagine Dragons

Migos

Major Lazer

Paramore

The Chainsmokers



Best British Sports Star



Adam Peaty

Anthony Joshua

Heather Knight

Mo Farah

Johanna Konta





Best Film



Beauty And The Beast

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Wonder Woman



Best Game



Fifa 17

Forza Horizon 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Best TV Show



Planet Earth II

Love Island

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

Dr Who





Most Entertaining Celebrity



Calvin Harris

Jade Thirwall (Little Mix)

Katy Perry

Stormzy

Zara Larsson



Nick Grimshaw says: "Yaaayyyy so happy Rita is back to co-host, genuinely one of my favourite days of the year. Looking forward to honouring our Teen Heroes and bringing you a massive show from Wembley."

Ben Cooper says: “This is all about young people being celebrated and given the credit they deserve for being such a force for good in society. Radio 1 presents five amazing artists, some inspirational teen heroes and ten thousand screaming fans - what's not to like.”

Liam Payne says: “I can’t wait to play the Radio 1 Teen Awards - it’s always a great day with a brilliant line up. I’m looking forward to performing my new songs and returning to the stage - but as a solo artist this time.”

Dua Lipa says: “I had such a good time co-hosting the Teen Awards with Nick last year so I’m thrilled to be invited back to perform this year. Can’t wait to see you there.”

The Vamps say: "We are over the moon to be returning to the Teen Awards. It will be our third performance and know this time will be the loudest! The Teen Awards is always a great time to celebrate incredible young individuals and we are extremely proud to be a part of such an important celebration."

Radio 1 will be bringing listeners all of the fun from the awards ceremony - the whole event will be broadcast live on Radio 1 on Sunday 22nd October and will be available to watch live on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel, BBC Red Button and Radio 1’s website (bbc.co.uk/radio1), with highlights available to watch on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.



Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 25th August at BBC.co.uk/Radio1

