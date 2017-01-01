Liam Payne, Rita Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa to play BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards

BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw today revealed that Liam Payne, Rita Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa form the line-up for Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2017 which will be held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 22nd October.
The event, which honours the UK’s unsung teenage heroes as well as the year’s best music, online, sport and entertainment stars, will be hosted by Grimmy and Rita Ora, and as well as musical performances, there will be appearances by celebrity award winners and award presenters.
Radio 1’s Teen Awards is now in its eighth year and the number one teen event in the calendar. As well as enjoying performances from a superstar line-up, the audience of 10,000 14-17 year-olds will celebrate the achievements of some of the UK’s most inspirational teens when they will be crowned Teen Heroes of 2017.
Stars that have attended Radio 1’s Teen Awards in previous years include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Little Mix, Zoella, Dan and Phil, and Cheryl, alongside actors and sports stars.
Nominated by Radio 1 listeners, the deserving Teen Heroes will be chosen by a panel of judges consisting of Radio 1 DJs and former Teen Heroes.
Nominations for the celebrity categories, as voted for by Radio 1 listeners are:
Best British Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Stormzy
Best British Group
Bastille
Clean Bandit
Little Mix
The Vamps
The 1975
Best International Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Drake
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Best International Group
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Major Lazer
Paramore
The Chainsmokers
Best British Sports Star
Adam Peaty
Anthony Joshua
Heather Knight
Mo Farah
Johanna Konta
Best Film
Beauty And The Beast
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Wonder Woman
Best Game
Fifa 17
Forza Horizon 3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best TV Show
Planet Earth II
Love Island
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
Dr Who
Most Entertaining Celebrity
Calvin Harris
Jade Thirwall (Little Mix)
Katy Perry
Stormzy
Zara Larsson
Nick Grimshaw says: "Yaaayyyy so happy Rita is back to co-host, genuinely one of my favourite days of the year. Looking forward to honouring our Teen Heroes and bringing you a massive show from Wembley."
Ben Cooper says: “This is all about young people being celebrated and given the credit they deserve for being such a force for good in society. Radio 1 presents five amazing artists, some inspirational teen heroes and ten thousand screaming fans - what's not to like.”
Liam Payne says: “I can’t wait to play the Radio 1 Teen Awards - it’s always a great day with a brilliant line up. I’m looking forward to performing my new songs and returning to the stage - but as a solo artist this time.”
Dua Lipa says: “I had such a good time co-hosting the Teen Awards with Nick last year so I’m thrilled to be invited back to perform this year. Can’t wait to see you there.”
The Vamps say: "We are over the moon to be returning to the Teen Awards. It will be our third performance and know this time will be the loudest! The Teen Awards is always a great time to celebrate incredible young individuals and we are extremely proud to be a part of such an important celebration."
Radio 1 will be bringing listeners all of the fun from the awards ceremony - the whole event will be broadcast live on Radio 1 on Sunday 22nd October and will be available to watch live on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel, BBC Red Button and Radio 1’s website (bbc.co.uk/radio1), with highlights available to watch on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.
Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 25th August at BBC.co.uk/Radio1