Steven Wilson and Neck Deep go head-to-head on UK album chart

Prog and punk are battling it out on the Official Albums Chart as Steven Wilson and Neck Deep go head-to-head.



One of the biggest names in prog rock Steven Wilson is on course for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this week.



Steven, who is the former lead vocalist of the band Porcupine Tree, released his fifth studio album To The Bone last Friday, and the album is nearly 2,000 combined sales of ahead of its nearest chart rival after three days on sale.



Steven’s previous Albums Chart peak as a soloist is 2014’s Hand. Cannot. Erase., which reached Number 13. Steven also has a further three Top 40 entries as a solo act, and two more from his time with Porcupine Tree.



Giving Steven a run for his money in today’s Official Chart Update is pop-punk five-piece Neck Deep. The Wrexham group are also charging towards a new best position on the chart – their third studio album The Peace and the Panic is at Number 2 today.



The 50 Greatest Hits by Elvis Presley is down one to Number 3, last week’s chart topper Ed Sheeran is at 4 with ÷, and the midweek Top 5 is completed by Sheffield indie collective The Sherlocks whose debut album Live For The Moment is at Number 5.



Everything Everything’s A Fever Dream is expected to become their third Top 10 album this Friday and sits at Number 6 today, ahead of Chase & Status’ fourth album Tribe at Number 7.



Outside of the Top 10, Coasts’ second studio album The Life – Vol. 1 is new at Number 11, Unkle’s This Road – Pt 1 is just behind at Number 12, and Grizzly Bear’s fifth studio album Painted Ruins could become their highest charting ever at Number 13.



Sisters Emillie and Beth Key and their cousin Meghann Loney, who together are Wildwood Kin are destined for this week’s Top 40 with their debut album Turning Tides (19) while JAY Z’s latest album 4:44 is up 20 places to 21 following his headline V Festival slots.



Mercury Prize nominee Ghostpoet is eyeing up a Top 40 ranking at Number 35 with his fourth collection Dark Days & Canapes, and BBC Radio 1xtra DJ Charlie Sloth sits at Number 38 today with his debut album The Plug.

